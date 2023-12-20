© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Documentary explores the softer side of The Menus brash lead singer

Published December 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Tim Goldrainer wears red and white-framed sunglasses, a rainbow-colored collar and a gold headdress in a still from the documentary "Goldie."
Courtesy of Billy Miossi
Tim Goldrainer in a still from the film "Goldie."

Anyone who's ever seen The Menus perform knows Tim Goldrainer as the uninhibited lead singer and front man — bold, brash and full of energy.

But there's another side to him. And that's the side explored in Goldie, an award-winning short documentary published earlier this year on The New Yorker's digital channels as part of the magazine's New Yorker Documentary series.

Cincinnati filmmaker Billy Miossi chronicled Goldrainer's one-man Goldie Show performances at Greater Cincinnati nursing homes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the film and performances it showcases.

Guests:

  • Tim Goldrainer, front man and lead singer for The Menus
  • Billy Miossi, filmmaker and director and editor of Goldie

You can watch the film online.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
