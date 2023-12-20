Documentary explores the softer side of The Menus brash lead singer

Anyone who's ever seen The Menus perform knows Tim Goldrainer as the uninhibited lead singer and front man — bold, brash and full of energy.

But there's another side to him. And that's the side explored in Goldie, an award-winning short documentary published earlier this year on The New Yorker's digital channels as part of the magazine's New Yorker Documentary series.

Cincinnati filmmaker Billy Miossi chronicled Goldrainer's one-man Goldie Show performances at Greater Cincinnati nursing homes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the film and performances it showcases.

Guests:

Tim Goldrainer, front man and lead singer for The Menus

Billy Miossi, filmmaker and director and editor of Goldie

You can watch the film online.

