Documentary explores the softer side of The Menus brash lead singer
Anyone who's ever seen The Menus perform knows Tim Goldrainer as the uninhibited lead singer and front man — bold, brash and full of energy.
But there's another side to him. And that's the side explored in Goldie, an award-winning short documentary published earlier this year on The New Yorker's digital channels as part of the magazine's New Yorker Documentary series.
Cincinnati filmmaker Billy Miossi chronicled Goldrainer's one-man Goldie Show performances at Greater Cincinnati nursing homes.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the film and performances it showcases.
Guests:
- Tim Goldrainer, front man and lead singer for The Menus
- Billy Miossi, filmmaker and director and editor of Goldie
You can watch the film online.
