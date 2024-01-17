How cryobanking saves plants from extinction

According to scientists, around half of the world's flowering plants are facing extinction from habitat loss and climate change. Researchers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are working on methods to conserve threatened plants for the future through cryobanking. The method uses extremely low temperatures to preserve plant tissues.

On Cincinnati Edition, we meet the researchers working in the zoo's "Frozen Garden," discuss the threat to plant species, and the work to preserve them for the future. And, we'll get a preview of an upcoming talk at the Lloyd Library, "Saving All Flowers From Extinction," as part of the library's Flora Mania exhibit.

Also on the show, we get tips for winter seed starting from our gardening experts.

Guests:

Valerie Pence, Ph.D., director of Plant Research, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW)

Megan Philpott, postdoctoral researcher, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW)

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm

Sarah Imbus, extension agent horticulture, Campbell County Extension Office

