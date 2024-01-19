An Ohio U.S. Senate candidate's legal troubles, plus more top stories

A Republican candidate in Ohio's U.S. Senate race was sued more than a dozen times as part of a broader fight over how he paid overtime to commissioned employees.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear what Bernie Moreno says about those lawsuits against him.

We also discuss what's next for Vivek Ramaswamy now that he's ended his presidential campaign.

Plus, the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission has new members following local reports that raised questions about the commission's policies and practices.

And, Middletown City Schools will lay off dozens of employees at the end of the school year. We talk which jobs will be cut and why.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Craig McKee, anchor, WCPO 9 News

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: