Our film critic is back from the Sundance Film Festival with plenty of picks to share

Film critic tt stern-enzi is back from his first in-person trip to the Sundance Film Festival, and he went with multiple missions in mind. In one short week, he sampled a dozen films that touched on certain themes, while also looking for the most intriguing titles of the year that could become box office — or awards season — gold.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with him about what he was looking for, what he saw and what he liked.

You can read more, and see the trailers of some of his picks, in his online column.

Ways to listen to this show:

