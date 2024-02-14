White-tailed deer are thriving too well. What should we do about it?

White-tailed deer have thrived as humans have changed the Midwestern landscape, eliminating their natural predators and creating more environments deer love.

But having too many deer can cause problems with forest regeneration and make it easier for invasive plant species to take hold.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with WVXU senior editor and reporter Tana Weingartner about controlled hunting programs that keep the deer population in check and then hear a podcast from Interlochen Public Radio about a deer sterilization program in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Clifton.

Ways to listen to this show: