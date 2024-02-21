Could a new partnership help curb gun violence in Cincinnati?

The city of Cincinnati announced a new partnership with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children's in an effort to stop the cycle of gun violence. On average, Cincinnati's hospitals treat roughly 500 gunshot victims annually.

The initiative is intended to go beyond a reactive response by addressing the many factors that perpetuate the cycle of gun violence.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the new partnership and how the program will work to reduce repeat gunshot victims and incarceration rates.

Guests:



Amy Makley, MD, trauma medical director at UC Medical Center

Meera Kotagal, MD, director of trauma services at Cincinnati Children's

Ways to listen to this show:

