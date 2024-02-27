Cincinnati’s Black arts community is growing
Cincinnati has historic artistic roots with a well-established non-profit ecosystem that has patronized generations of artists in the region. Yet the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd highlighted the region's urgent need to invest in a more inclusive nonprofit arts industry that reflects the region's diversity and elevates the voices of Cincinnati's Black artists.
In the past four years, arts nonprofits have invested thousands of dollars in grant funding to support Black-led arts organizations and artists, investments that have created a resurgence of Black and BIPOC art in the region.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the city's Black art renaissance from three local artists at the forefront of the movement.
Guests:
- Adoria Maxberry, artist and owner of Most Outgrowing, LLC
- David Choate, dancer, founder of Revolution Dance Theatre
- Brandon Hawkins, artist, co-owner of Soul Palette
