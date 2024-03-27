We're talking lesser celandine on the gardening show
A pretty yellow buttercup is taking over this spring. Gardeners have questions about lesser celandine. The plant spends most of the year hidden, but springs up infesting southern Ohio this time of year. So, what is the key to managing this non-native?
Today on our Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we ask the experts, plus we discuss spring planning and take your phone calls.
Guests:
- Sarah Imbus, horticulture extension agent, Campbell County Extension Office
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm
- Joe Boggs, Ph.D. assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology and Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County
