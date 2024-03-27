© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

We're talking lesser celandine on the gardening show

Published March 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

A pretty yellow buttercup is taking over this spring. Gardeners have questions about lesser celandine. The plant spends most of the year hidden, but springs up infesting southern Ohio this time of year. So, what is the key to managing this non-native?

Today on our Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we ask the experts, plus we discuss spring planning and take your phone calls.

Guests:

  • Sarah Imbus, horticulture extension agent, Campbell County Extension Office
  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm
  • Joe Boggs, Ph.D. assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology and Ohio State Extension Agent for Hamilton County

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
