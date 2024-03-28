A local filmmaker discovered his uncle made history – then made a short film about it

From an early age, filmmaker Des Allen looked up to his uncle Darryl Allen. Darryl had an accomplished career in finance and was well loved in his community. Despite his close bond with his uncle, Des never knew that his uncle was also a history maker.

After finding an old picture of his uncle with his college baseball team at his father’s house, Des was inspired to create "1966" – a short film chronicling how his uncle became the first Black baseball player on the University of Cincinnati’s baseball team.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn how Des captured his uncle’s history-making story in a short film, developed in partnership with the University of Cincinnati.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: