Cincinnati settled a racial discrimination suit over its tax abatement program. Is it over?

Cincinnati officials and a group of Black residents agreed earlier this year to settle a lawsuit that challenged the way the city gives tax breaks to homeowners.

The lawsuit alleged the city’s residential tax abatement program made the city more segregated and favored white homeowners who sought tax breaks.

The settlement ended a fight in federal court that began in 2020, but did it accomplish the lawsuit's goal?

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about the lawsuit, the terms of the settlement and what's next.

Cincinnati Edition invited Mayor Aftab Pureval to be part of the discussion. His spokesman declined the invitation.

Guests:

Robert Newman, attorney, Robert B. Newman LLC

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

