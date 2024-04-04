The role private equity firms play in newspaper industry layoffs

The news industry got off to a brutal start in 2024 with hundreds of layoffs. And the trend has not let up — nor is it surprising given the last couple of decades.

If you read a local newspaper, chances are you've seen it get smaller over the years, with fewer pages and fewer local reporters filling the pages that are left.

In her book, "Hedged: How Private Investment Funds Helped Destroy American Newspapers and Undermine Democracy" author Margot Susca writes that these changes have been part of a new era of journalism — an era she says needs to end.

Susca will be in Cincinnati for an event April 11 to discuss her book, which examines the last 20 years of American chain newspaper ownership and investment.

She joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss how she says private equity firms are giving newspapers the squeeze and what the next era of journalism could look like.

Ways to listen to this show: