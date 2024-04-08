What surge pricing, dynamic pricing and shrinkflation mean for your wallet
If you use rideshare apps, you know you can end up paying more at especially busy times of day or night. But would you pay more for a Frosty on a sweltering hot day?
Reports that Wendy's was considering "surge pricing" drew outrage earlier this year — until the CEO clarified those plans, saying the fast-food chain had planned to use "dynamic pricing."
What's the difference?
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss these pricing tactics, whether we're likely to see more to come, and what it all means for your wallet.
Guests:
- Bryan Buechner, Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing, Xavier University
- Elizabeth Renter, data analyst, Nerd Wallet
