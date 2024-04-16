U.S. Ambassador to NATO on why support for Ukraine is a good investment for Americans

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization marked its 75th anniversary this month with U.S. Department of Defense officials welcoming Finland and Sweden as NATO’s two newest members.

The alliance was built on a promise that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the U.S. and its allies have been sending the country support since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Will Congress approve more aid?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith about the war in Ukraine, misconceptions about NATO, and why her work in Europe matters to people in the Tri-State.

