From finding love to crafting moonshine, reality TV keeps us watching — and talking

Admit it: You watch reality TV. Whether you love it or love to hate it, reality TV has become part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Forerunner reality shows like Survivor and The Real World captivated Gen X and millennial audiences in the '90s and paved the way for today's often competition-based, unscripted shows.

Millions of us can't stop watching and talking about it, online or at the dinner table. Does Chelsea really look like Megan Fox, and did she set herself up for failure? How does a moonshiner avoid getting arrested?

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern enzi shares his favorite binge-worthy reality TV shows and why they're worth the watch.

Ways to listen to this show:

