The EPA is clamping down on 'forever chemicals.' A Cincinnati lawyer says the fight is far from over

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week set the nation’s first-ever limits on PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

It’s a move health advocates called historic — and one a Cincinnati attorney has been working to make happen for more than two decades.

The story of Rob Bilott’s legal battle inspired the 2019 movie “Dark Waters.” He tells Cincinnati Edition the fight isn’t over yet.

Guest:

Rob Bilott, partner, Taft Law

