The EPA is clamping down on 'forever chemicals.' A Cincinnati lawyer says the fight is far from over
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week set the nation’s first-ever limits on PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.
It’s a move health advocates called historic — and one a Cincinnati attorney has been working to make happen for more than two decades.
The story of Rob Bilott’s legal battle inspired the 2019 movie “Dark Waters.” He tells Cincinnati Edition the fight isn’t over yet.
Guest:
- Rob Bilott, partner, Taft Law
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.