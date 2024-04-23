Cincinnati is getting help to fight landslides

Cincinnati is known for its hills, and that can also mean landslides spilling onto roads and wreaking havoc on homes. Experts say the problem is a combination of our region's geological features, modern land-use practices and the impacts of extreme weather.

"As we deal with increasingly volatile weather, landslides have impacted some of the city's busiest roads. This federal funding will make it safer for folks to get to and from work and school, and we'll keep working to bring infrastructure dollars back home," says Congressman Greg Landsman in a press release announcing a new grant to address the problem.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the city of Cincinnati $10 million to mitigate projects in 10 locations. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the plans and the factors leading the landslides in the city.

Guests:

Cris Hamant, geotechnical engineer, City of Cincinnati

Morgan Sutter, director of grant administration and government affairs, City of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show: