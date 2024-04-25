Is the bee population rebounding in the U.S.?

Data from the Natural Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) has ecologists and entomologists buzzing. America’s bee population is growing, making them the fastest-growing livestock segment in the country. But does that mean the nation’s pollinator crisis is over?

Several factors contributed to the alarming number of bee deaths, including colony collapse disorder, requiring government intervention to address the issue. Yet, 16 years after NASS’s first census documenting the steep population declines was released, America’s number of bee colonies have grown to 3.8 million. Despite the sweet news, some experts note the numbers reflect limited data points and don’t include the number of endangered wild, native bee populations.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the data, what we should be optimistic about and what progress remains to be made.

Guests:



Jonathan Larson, extension, Department of Etymology, University of Kentucky

Eliza Grames, Ph.D., assistant professor, Binghamton University

