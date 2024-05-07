May is National Bike Month. Are you ready for riding season?

Spring has sprung in the Tri-State and, like the blooms, you’re ready to emerge and take in the beauty of the season on two wheels. We’ll hear from experts on how to get you and your bike ready to hit the road.

Plus, does cycling have a diversity problem? A local cycling club is changing the culture by providing opportunities for Black cyclists to ride and advance in the sport.

Then, Cincinnati’s Wasson Way Trail has expanded into Avondale. We’ll learn more about the expansion and the trails cyclists of all ages can explore this season.

Guests:



Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails

Douglas Prather, co-founder, Major Taylor Cycling Club of Cincinnati

Fraser Cunningham, engineer and volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo

Kathy Cunningham, board member, Queen City Bike

