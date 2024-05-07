May is National Bike Month. Are you ready for riding season?
Spring has sprung in the Tri-State and, like the blooms, you’re ready to emerge and take in the beauty of the season on two wheels. We’ll hear from experts on how to get you and your bike ready to hit the road.
Plus, does cycling have a diversity problem? A local cycling club is changing the culture by providing opportunities for Black cyclists to ride and advance in the sport.
Then, Cincinnati’s Wasson Way Trail has expanded into Avondale. We’ll learn more about the expansion and the trails cyclists of all ages can explore this season.
Guests:
- Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails
- Douglas Prather, co-founder, Major Taylor Cycling Club of Cincinnati
- Fraser Cunningham, engineer and volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo
- Kathy Cunningham, board member, Queen City Bike
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.