Does CBD really work?

With recreational marijuana legal in Ohio, adult sales are coming. But what about all those CBD shops around town?

For years cannabidiol products such as tinctures, topicals and tonics have made claims of the health benefits — even for pets. They promise to relieve pain, anxiety, insomnia and more. What does the science say?

And now, with the Justice Department moving to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, will this open new opportunities for research into cannabidiol?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health claims about CBD and how the consumer-grade product differs from the drug Epidiolex used to treat seizures.

Guests:

Michael Privitera, MD, director, University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute Epilepsy Center

LaTrice Montgomery, Ph.D., adjunct associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

