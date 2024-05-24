'Liberty' Republicans cleanup in Kentucky, Bengals make a Paycor promise, plus more top stories

What happens when Ohio Highway Patrol finds marijuana now that recreational is legal in the state? On Cincinnati Edition, we look at new stats on traffic stops.

Plus, there were few surprises in Kentucky’s primary this Tuesday. We’ll see how the emerging “Liberty” Republicans raked in big wins.

And the Bengals get in the game on Paycor Stadium upgrades. We’ll discuss their promised investment.

Guests:

Laura Hancock, Columbus bureau reporter, Cleveland Plain Dealer

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Steve Watkins, staff reporter, Cincinnati Business Courier

