Local News
Cincinnati Edition

'Liberty' Republicans cleanup in Kentucky, Bengals make a Paycor promise, plus more top stories

Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

What happens when Ohio Highway Patrol finds marijuana now that recreational is legal in the state? On Cincinnati Edition, we look at new stats on traffic stops.

Plus, there were few surprises in Kentucky’s primary this Tuesday. We’ll see how the emerging “Liberty” Republicans raked in big wins.

And the Bengals get in the game on Paycor Stadium upgrades. We’ll discuss their promised investment.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
