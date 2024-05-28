© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

'The Fall Guy' and other hit-or-miss film adaptations

Published May 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ryan Gosling arrives at the premiere of "The Fall Guy" on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
/
Invision
Ryan Gosling arrives at the premiere of "The Fall Guy" on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Film critic tt stern-enzi asks us what happens when a storyteller dares to dream big, as when the premise of a TV series is adapted for the epic proportions of the big screen. Ryan Gosling’s action comedy The Fall Guy takes the leap, loosely basing this stunt-packed production off of a 1980s Lee Majors television series.

In his column this month and on Cincinnati Edition, tt stern-enzi looks at adaptations and ponders whether the big screen makes for the best narrative storytelling.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected