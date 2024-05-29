Worried about the future of Social Security? How to plan now
America’s retirement system faces a looming crisis. Social Security is paying out more than it is taking in, and automatic benefits cuts could start in the next decade if action isn’t taken. But lawmakers have not been able to reach an agreement on how to make the program solvent.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss proposals to address the program’s funding woes and how to best prepare for your retirement amid the uncertainty.
Guests:
- Michelle Abernathy, financial counselor, Smart Money
- Max Richtman, president and CEO, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare
