How did Cincinnati avoid a deficit in the next budget? Plus more top stories

Published May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called lawmakers back to Columbus this week for a rare special session.

“I’ve been patient. My patience has run out," DeWine said in a press conference last Thursday. He’s referring to the lack of consensus needed to get President Joe Biden on the ballot in Ohio this November. Does the Democratic National Convention have a fix?

Plus, the Cincinnati Public Schools board of education is making tough choices to close the school district’s multi-million-dollar budget gap. We’ll discuss how the board voted — and what the cuts mean for schools and students.

Then, after dire warnings, how did the city of Cincinnati avoid a deficit in its next budget?

Guests:

