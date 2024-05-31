How did Cincinnati avoid a deficit in the next budget? Plus more top stories
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called lawmakers back to Columbus this week for a rare special session.
“I’ve been patient. My patience has run out," DeWine said in a press conference last Thursday. He’s referring to the lack of consensus needed to get President Joe Biden on the ballot in Ohio this November. Does the Democratic National Convention have a fix?
Plus, the Cincinnati Public Schools board of education is making tough choices to close the school district’s multi-million-dollar budget gap. We’ll discuss how the board voted — and what the cuts mean for schools and students.
Then, after dire warnings, how did the city of Cincinnati avoid a deficit in its next budget?
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.