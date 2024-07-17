Red tape and delays are behind millions in unspent post-pandemic education funds
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the academic achievement gap widened in school districts across the country. To fill the gap, Ohio launched the Afterschool Childhood Enrichment (ACE) program — a savings account program that would reimburse parents for after-school activities.
Thousands of Ohio families applied, but tens of millions of dollars still sit unused. The state has extended the deadline to use the funds to fall 2025, but will that be enough time to fix fund distribution issues?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the ACE program, what’s causing the long reimbursement delays and how local families are making due.
Guests:
- Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Greg Lawson, research fellow, Buckeye Institute
