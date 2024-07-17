What to know about Ohio's new childcare rating system

Ohio is making dramatic changes to how it rates the state’s childcare programs. Previously, providers were rated using a five-star system. The new "Step Up to Quality" standards feature bronze, silver and gold awards.

Supporters say this new plan will enhance child outcomes and remove unnecessary administrative barriers. But critics argue this new system will take away “quality rating indicators that providers have worked hard to earn and will result in tangible losses in pay.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine Ohio’s new system for rating childcare providers, the reason for the change, and concerns some childcare providers have about reimbursements.

Guests:

Vanessa Freytag, president and CEO, 4C for Children

Kathryn Poe, budget and health researcher, Policy Matters Ohio

Ways to listen to this show: