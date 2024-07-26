Ohio and Kentucky DNC delegates lining up for Harris, plus more top stories

The announcement came suddenly that President Joe Biden would be leaving the race. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how his decision could change the trajectory of the U.S. Senate race in Ohio. Plus, how Ohio DNC delegates are lining up for Vice President Kamala Harris.

But in Kentucky, one Democratic delegate stands out from the crowd. And Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is on the shortlist for Harris’s vice-presidential running mate. But how good are his odds? And who will run the commonwealth if he gets the nomination?

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Patricia Gallagher Newberry, enterprise and watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

