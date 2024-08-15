How green burials and death doulas are personalizing the funeral experience

Many families are looking for alternatives to what have become common funeral practices. They may be seeking burial services that put less strain on the environment or a more personalized observance in place of a religious-based funeral.

The funeral industry is changing, offering greener alternatives and end-of-life care with the assistance of death doulas.

Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary is our area’s only natural burial preserve. The site offers green burial with natural materials and no embalming.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the practice and how death doulas and those in the funeral industry can work with families to best remember their loved ones.

