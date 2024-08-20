Ohio lawmakers seek to criminalize sexual grooming of minors

Are they a series of innocent text messages or DMs between a minor and a trusted adult, or could they be a sign of sexual predatory behavior known as grooming?

Grooming — a series of tactics from a sexual abuser to gain the trust of a potential victim — is not a crime in Ohio. Last fall two Ohio lawmakers introduced Ohio HB 322 to define, criminalize and punish sexual grooming. However, some opponents of the bill claim that its language is too vague and could have potentially damaging impacts on LGBTQ+ youth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss grooming, the challenges of defining and criminalizing sexually predatory behaviors, and how to keep your child safe.

Guests:



Bill Seitz, Ohio House of Representatives, R-District 30, majority floor leader

Heidi Malott, clinical program manager, Cincinnati Children’s Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children

Erin Upchurch, executive director, Kaleidoscope Youth Center

