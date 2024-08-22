Researchers have new hope for an HIV vaccine
The nature of HIV has made it difficult to develop a vaccine against the virus.
But there’s new hope for a shot that can provide lasting protection.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the breakthrough, the rates of HIV infection in Southwest Ohio, and local research that aims to help people with HIV lead healthier lives.
Guests:
- Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati
- Jaasiel Chapman, Ending the HIV Epidemic program coordinator, Hamilton County Public Health
