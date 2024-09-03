It’s not you: Gen Alpha's slang is really 'Ohio'

Are you struggling to understand Gen Alpha’s nonsensical slang? You are not alone. In their own words, their language is very “Ohio" to their parents. Every generation has their own language that confuses their elders, and some words eventually become part of the common vernacular.

But for a generation born in the era of social media and constant connectivity, their "brainrot" language is constantly evolving, with words and phrases that trend faster than a TikTok dance. How can we — or Merriam-Webster — keep up?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about "brainrot," its impact on Gen Alpha and their language, and its cultural influence.

Guests:



John Hutton, MD, director, Reading and Literacy Discovery Center, Cincinnati Children's

Nancy Jennings, Ph.D., professor and undergraduate director, Children's Education and Entertainment Research (CHEER) Lab, University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Children's and UC are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

