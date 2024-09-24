How a Cincinnati task force aims to help homeowners struggling with property tax bills
A task force has issued recommendations to help Cincinnati homeowners struggling to pay their property taxes.
And the group wants to help residents save money by making their homes more energy efficient, too.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what property owners have been experiencing and hear how these recommendations aim to help.
Guests:
- Mark Jeffreys, Council member, Cincinnati City Council
- Edith Smith, College Hill homeowner
- Nan Cahall, director of government relations, Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio
- Andy Holzhauser, partner, Donovan Energy
