Movies to get excited about from the fall festivals
For many, the first signs of fall are cable knit sweaters, vibrant foliage and the not-so-subtle scent of pumpkin spice permeating the air.
For film critics, the culmination of three film festivals — Telluride, Venice and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) — is their official start of fall, colored by the reds and golds of awards season.
On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi explores 10 films from TIFF generating buzz ahead of the upcoming awards season.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.