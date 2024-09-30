© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

Movies to get excited about from the fall festivals

Published September 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
two women, one wearing a white dress with two red flowers and the other in white shirt and pants, stand on a red carpet
Evan Agostini
/
Invision, AP
Julianne Moore, left, and Tilda Swinton attend the premiere of "The Room Next Door" at TIFF Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Toronto.

For many, the first signs of fall are cable knit sweaters, vibrant foliage and the not-so-subtle scent of pumpkin spice permeating the air.

For film critics, the culmination of three film festivals — Telluride, Venice and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) — is their official start of fall, colored by the reds and golds of awards season.

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi explores 10 films from TIFF generating buzz ahead of the upcoming awards season.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected