Make some noise — these documentaries are giving musicians their flowers

The fall film festival circuit — the Telluride Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival — seemed to have a theme this year, featuring several documentaries about musicians.

From Bruce Springsteen to Pharrell Williams to Luther Vandross, filmmakers have documented the lives and careers of some of music’s biggest icons.

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi shares six documentary films chronicling the lives of artists who composed the soundtrack of generations.

