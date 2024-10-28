© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

Make some noise — these documentaries are giving musicians their flowers

Published October 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a man poses next to a lego creation of himself
Scott A Garfitt
/
Invision, AP
Pharrell Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Piece by Piece' during the London Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in London.

The fall film festival circuit — the Telluride Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival — seemed to have a theme this year, featuring several documentaries about musicians.

From Bruce Springsteen to Pharrell Williams to Luther Vandross, filmmakers have documented the lives and careers of some of music’s biggest icons.

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi shares six documentary films chronicling the lives of artists who composed the soundtrack of generations.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
