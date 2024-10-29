A national initiative is investing in the completion of a section of the CROWN trail

Can connected community design help counteract isolation and reduce health disparities? Tri-State Trail’s CROWN project — with the support of a national initiative — aims to reconnect Cincinnati communities by making it easier and more enjoyable to bike between neighborhoods.

Reimagining the Civic Commons is a collaborative of civic leaders and national foundations dedicated to revitalizing public spaces through equitable design and will help fund the completion of the Mill Creek Greenway section of the trail. Their model helps cities change how they design public spaces — from bike trails to libraries — to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the initiative, the community partners and how design can improve community outcomes.

Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails

Bridget Marquis, director, Reimagining the Civic Commons

David Stradling, Ph.D., chair, Department of History, University of Cincinnati

