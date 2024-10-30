The debate over the death penalty

The U.S. is among one of the leading countries in executions. Gallup polling shows that as of last year, 53% of Americans supported capital punishment for murder. But the support is on a downward trend, and concerns over the number of people on death row who have been exonerated is growing.

There are new calls to abolish the death penalty, and we’ll examine that question on Cincinnati Edition with a man who spent nearly 18 years behind bars, with most of that time on death row. Lamont Hunter was convicted for the murder of 3-year-old Trustin Blue. Exonerating evidence later led to a new trial and lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter. Hunter speaks with us today.

Then, we talk with a prosecuting attorney who supports the death penalty and says efforts to abolish it are misguided. We’ll hear why he says justice demands this option remain on the table for families.

Hunter will be part of a talk at the UC College of Law on Nov. 1.

Guests:

Lamont Hunter, spent nearly 18 years incarcerated, with most of that time on death row

Pierce Reed, director of policy and engagement, The Ohio Innocence Project, University of Cincinnati College of Law

aErin Gallagher Barnhart, assistant federal public defender, Southern District of Ohio’s Capital Habeas Unit, Lamont Hunter’s attorney Louis Tobin, executive director, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association

