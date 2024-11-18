Film and streaming adaptations you might want to check out — or avoid

Science fiction and fantasy stories that once seemed impossible to adapt to the big screen have become box-office hits in recent years.

And film critic tt stern-enzi says new adaptations on streaming services are finding ways to expand upon favorite stories as well as some of the characters within them that have been overlooked in the past.

On Cincinnati Edition, he talks about some of the newest adaptations to hit the small screen and how some have had more success than others.

