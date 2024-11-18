Film and streaming adaptations you might want to check out — or avoid
Science fiction and fantasy stories that once seemed impossible to adapt to the big screen have become box-office hits in recent years.
And film critic tt stern-enzi says new adaptations on streaming services are finding ways to expand upon favorite stories as well as some of the characters within them that have been overlooked in the past.
On Cincinnati Edition, he talks about some of the newest adaptations to hit the small screen and how some have had more success than others.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.