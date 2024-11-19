Are grade tracking apps stressing out your kids?

Many schools are using apps to help teachers share grades with students and parents. The convenience can help identify problems early. But with this immediate feedback, can there be unintended problems?

Some experts have cited increased anxiety among students when their performance is constantly being evaluated. And with this data now online what are the privacy concerns?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an educator and a reporter about the benefits and drawbacks of grade tracking apps.

Guests:

-Anna North, senior correspondent, Vox

Jenn Weinheimer, head of upper school, Cincinnati Country Day School

