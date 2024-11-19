Are grade tracking apps stressing out your kids?
Many schools are using apps to help teachers share grades with students and parents. The convenience can help identify problems early. But with this immediate feedback, can there be unintended problems?
Some experts have cited increased anxiety among students when their performance is constantly being evaluated. And with this data now online what are the privacy concerns?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an educator and a reporter about the benefits and drawbacks of grade tracking apps.
Guests:
- -Anna North, senior correspondent, Vox
- Jenn Weinheimer, head of upper school, Cincinnati Country Day School
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.