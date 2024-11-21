Connie Pillich discusses her priorities for the prosecutor's office
On election night, former state representative Connie Pillich became the first Democrat elected Hamilton County prosecutor in 92 years.
She campaigned on plans to audit convictions and create an ethics department. Now some current employees in the department have concerns about their job security.
On Cincinnati Edition, we ask Prosecutor-elect Pillich her plans for staffing and her priorities for the office.
