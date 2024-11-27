Have you brought your potted plants inside yet? We've got tips

Have you brought your potted plants in for the season yet? On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how to ease your plants indoors for the winter, plus putting your garden to bed.

And with this warmer weather, you may have some late bloomers. What does that mean for spring? Our gardening experts are here for the full hour to answer your questions.

Guests:

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Theresa Culley, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Biological Sciences

