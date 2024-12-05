Is there a cure for loneliness?

When was the last time you went for a walk, called a friend or joined a new club? If it’s been a while, you might feel like you’re bowling alone. That was the premise of a bestseller by Robert Putnam on social connections and our growing isolation.

But much has changed in the 25 years since “Bowling Alone” was published. Social media has transformed the ways we communicate, and a global pandemic has altered the way we work, gather together and view the world.

As the holidays approach, studies show more people report feeling lonely. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of the ways to foster greater connection and build your friend network.

Guests:

Stephen Rush, MD, medical director for ambulatory services for psychiatry, UC Health

Shairi Turner, MD, chief health officer, Crisis Text Line

Ways to listen to this show: