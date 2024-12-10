Has support for kinship caregivers fallen behind?

When children can’t live with their parents, other family members often step in to take over full-time responsibility for their care.

Experts say those kinship caregivers offer stability for children -- allowing them to live with someone they already know -- at a time of uncertainty.

But while Ohio and Kentucky offer financial help to foster parents, kinship caregivers haven’t been getting as much assistance. And a plan to boost financial help for kinship caregivers in Kentucky has been stalled.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the resources kinship caregivers need and policy recommendations to support families.

Guests:

· Norma Hatfield, president, Kinship Families Coalition of Kentucky

· Jessica Thompson, foster care director, The Buckeye Ranch

· Kathy, kinship care provider in Ohio

