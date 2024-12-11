How about a 'buy nothing' Christmas?
Does it seem like our kids are getting loads more toys for the holidays then we did? How do you manage all that stuff?
Do we even want or need all of this stuff? And can more toys actually mean less creative play?
On Cincinnati Edition, we take a breath and step back from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping to look at some ways of scaling back on consumerism for the season. We’ve got tips for buying less, shopping sustainable and reused, giving handmade gifts and finding local clothing and item swaps near you.
Here are a few to check out:
Sustainable Book/Puzzle/Game Swap at the Hub!
Vintage Clothing Cincinnati Facebook Group
North Avondale, Avondale, Clifton Buy Nothing
Guests:
- Anna North, senior correspondent, Vox
- Emily Bensman, owner, Earth House
