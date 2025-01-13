© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

The 2024 movies that moved our film critic

Published January 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
From left: Timothée Chalamet in 'A Complete Unknown'; Marianne Jean-Baptiste in 'Hard Truths'; and Juliette Binoche in 'The Return.'
Courtesy
/
Searchlight Pictures, Mongrel Media, Bleeker Street
From left: Timothée Chalamet in 'A Complete Unknown'; Marianne Jean-Baptiste in 'Hard Truths'; and Juliette Binoche in 'The Return.'

As actors and directors begin to take home prizes for their work in 2024, film critic tt stern-enzi celebrates the return of the film industry.

He looks back on a year of movies that weren’t interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic or strikes — and discusses the movies that moved him.

RELATED: Film critic tt stern-enzi's favorite films of 2024

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with him about his favorites and why he thinks these films are worth watching.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected