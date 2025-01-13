The 2024 movies that moved our film critic
As actors and directors begin to take home prizes for their work in 2024, film critic tt stern-enzi celebrates the return of the film industry.
He looks back on a year of movies that weren’t interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic or strikes — and discusses the movies that moved him.
RELATED: Film critic tt stern-enzi's favorite films of 2024
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with him about his favorites and why he thinks these films are worth watching.
