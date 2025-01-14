Answering your questions about bird flu

The first reported human death from the bird flu virus in the U.S. came a week ago in Louisiana.

While there is no sign the virus is spreading from person to person, the news might jolt us back to the very early days of COVID. But are there really any similarities?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss transmission, preparedness, and prevention.

Guest:

Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: