© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Mayor Pureval talks city budget, sanctuary cities, and the arena question

Published February 5, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Mayor Aftab Pureval at his third State of the City Address
Becca Costello
Mayor Aftab Pureval at his third State of the City Address at Memorial Hall on Nov. 12, 2024.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has officially announced his re-election campaign in 2025, but there is more on his agenda this year.

There’s a budget to negotiate, development projects on the horizon, and — oh, yes, that question of a new arena is hanging out there.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to him after his return from the Sundance Film Festival about his top priorities and the questions facing Cincinnati under the new Trump administration.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionAftab Pureval
Stay Connected