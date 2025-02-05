Mayor Pureval talks city budget, sanctuary cities, and the arena question

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has officially announced his re-election campaign in 2025, but there is more on his agenda this year.

There’s a budget to negotiate, development projects on the horizon, and — oh, yes, that question of a new arena is hanging out there.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to him after his return from the Sundance Film Festival about his top priorities and the questions facing Cincinnati under the new Trump administration.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: