Our film critic's report from the Sundance Film Festival

Cincinnati has a stake in this year’s Sundance Film Festival as we wait to hear if the city will be chosen as the future host for this celebration of independent film.

As Cincinnati hopes to stand out among the finalists, what films stood out at this year’s festival? Film critic tt stern-enzi is back from Park City, Utah, with an array of titles to check out when they hit theaters.

Guest:

tt stern-enzi, film critic

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: