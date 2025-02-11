Ohio leads the nation in bird flu cases. What does that mean for your omelet?

Bird flu cases in Ohio are leading the nation. So, what does that mean for your omelet?

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the effects on the poultry industry in Ohio and nationwide. We’ll discuss shortages which have caused egg prices to rise 14% from November to December and are projected to rise another 20% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And we’ll talk to Ohio experts about the number of bird flu cases in the state, the impact on poultry farmers and what producers are doing to control the spread of the virus.

Guests:

-Brian Baldridge, director, Ohio Department of Agriculture

Timothy McDermott, assistant professor, Ohio State University College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences

Ways to listen to this show: