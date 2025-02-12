© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Middletown's police chief discusses his new strategy for enforcement

Published February 12, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson
Courtesy WCPO
Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson

Middletown’s new police chief began his work at the end of what some in the community consider a violent summer. Now Chief Earl Nelson says he wants to change the way people see the city.

He’s focusing on adding to the police force and increasing visibility with more patrols. Chief Nelson says he wants policing to be more proactive.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his priorities for working with the community.

Guest:

  • Earl Nelson, chief of police, Middletown

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
