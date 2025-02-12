Middletown's police chief discusses his new strategy for enforcement
Middletown’s new police chief began his work at the end of what some in the community consider a violent summer. Now Chief Earl Nelson says he wants to change the way people see the city.
He’s focusing on adding to the police force and increasing visibility with more patrols. Chief Nelson says he wants policing to be more proactive.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his priorities for working with the community.
- Earl Nelson, chief of police, Middletown
