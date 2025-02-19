Winter weeds and your other gardening questions answered
Have you been thinking your garden has gone dormant this winter? Think again! Winter weeds have been busy growing.
On Cincinnati Edition, we get tips from our gardening experts about how to manage them. We’ll also debate how much garden clean-up is too much before spring.
Guests:
- Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
- Carol Mundy, naturalist, The Crow Knows
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.