Play explores complex relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass

Chances are you’ve heard of the Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858.

The series of debates between Abraham Lincoln and U.S. Senator Stephen Douglas launched Lincoln into national prominence, and he eventually became the 16th president of the United States.

But what do you know about the conversations President Lincoln had with Frederick Douglass — the social reformer and abolitionist?

A play dramatizing those conversations makes its regional premiere this weekend. "The Douglass-Lincoln Debates" is part of a double bill of two one-act plays at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the playwright and the man who pushed to bring the production to town.

Douglas Miron, playwright

Phil Paradis, co-producer

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

